Are you read for some Basketball Stark County?

It’s hard to believe we step off the state championship gridiron and head directly to the Stark County hardwood..but’s it’s time! WHBC Sports presents our 2017-2018 High School Basketball Broadcast Season. Over the last 33 years, we’ve witnessed some of the greatest basketball players in the area who have gone on to college and even the professional ranks.

Who will be the next Stark County high school basketball star?

Go to whbcsports.com to find our broadcast and stream schedule, the The Papa Gyros Player of the Game

All games schedule will begin at approximately 7:30pm unless otherwise specified.

All games that are broadcast on air can also be heard on Stream #1.A second stream — Stream #2– will be added when we broadcast two games in one evening. To stream, just click through below.