Ready, Set, File your Taxes!!

Are you ready for tax season? You’d better be…it’s here.

It’s time to start filing your taxes as the IRS will start accepting 2017 federal income tax returns today. But if you’re not an early bird filer, you’ll have until Tuesday, April 17th to get yours in.

And by the way? If you’re one of those who has dropped some cash on Bitcoin or any of the other digital currencies and sold it? Be ready to report any profits on your federal tax returns.

But more than that, experts is suggesting that you get on the stick when it comes to filing as identity theft has become an increasing concern. And if you file early, not only will you get your anticipated refund sooner, but you’ll know sooner than later if you’ve been hacked.