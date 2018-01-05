What is REALLY Going on in Iran?
By Gary Rivers
|
Jan 5, 2018 @ 11:55 AM

Dr. Herb London, is president of the London Center for Policy Research and the author of the new book, Leading From Behind: The Obama Doctrine and the U.S. Retreat From International Affairs.

London told Gary Rivers Friday morning that “President Trump took aim at the hard-line regime in Iran Monday, tweeting it is “time for a change” and blasting the Obama administration’s controversial nuclear deal as the death toll from protests around the Islamic republic rose to 12.”

Does Trump’s intervention help or hurt the protests?

Real news sources are unavailable due to government crackdown, so What is happening today in Iran?

Related Content

Family Activities About at Nickajack Farms This Se...
Family Enlists Search Team and General Public to H...
Can Stress Be Minimized by Using Your “Emoti...
Naturalization Ceremony is Friday in Massillon
“2nd annual Steps of Change event is This Sa...
Stephanie Werren With Gary Rivers