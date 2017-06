Gary Rivers talked with Doug Lane, President at North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor David Held. A caller asked “What is happening with the old Hoover building on Main Street?”.

Doug Lane from the North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce join Gary Rivers this morning on #WHBC. North Canton, Ohio Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, June 28, 2017