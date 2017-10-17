Really, Kyrie?

Do i really have to refer to this comment as a headscratcher?

I’m really playing in a real, live sports city?’” Kyrie Irving told reporters Wednesday,

“A lot of different cultures, food and people. You get it all, especially in Boston,” Irving also said. “You would go to Cleveland, and it would be at nighttime, and things would be going on, but you just see a vast difference.”

You can form your own opinion on “the kid’s” (Lebron’s reference to Kyrie) comments & actions. As for me, my heritage is Syrian/Lebanese, my co-host at WHBC is Italian. My best friends are a mixture of different races & religions. I went to college in Cleveland where I met a lot of people from different cultures etc. As a North East Ohio resident, i take offense to this comment. If Cleveland is not a real, live sports city, how do you explain 1 million people showing up for a championship parade & celebration? Maybe at (a young) 25 years of age, we can chalk this up to a matter of maturity. In any case, I have to continue to question or at least head scratch his true intentions.

After he was traded to Boston, Irving publicly thanked the Cavs for having enough faith in him to draft him No. 1 overall and for giving him his start in the NBA. He even gave his sneakers to a young fan who was wearing a Cavs jersey during a preseason game.

Actions speak volumes but in the case of Kyrie Irving, they are falling on deaf ears. I’ll take the high road here & wish “the kid” (Lebron’s words) the best of luck & turn the page. Go Cavs and fans, feel free to voice your approval or disapproval in Kyrie if you’re heading to the Q for the season opener. JT