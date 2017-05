Local realtors, Cindy and Bill Dorman, Deputy Michael Greene and K-9 Mylo with Major William Weirtz is the officer in uniform. (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Peace Officers Memorial Month event that was a pleasant surprise for deputies on Tuesday.

They received gift bags, brought to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office by the county’s Association of Realtors and Howard Hanna Realtors.

All deputies and K-9 units got gifts.

It was the realtor groups way of saying “thanks for your service”.