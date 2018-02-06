Record Setting Dow Drop!

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, specialist Meric Greenbaum works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The stock market closed sharply lower, extending a weeklong slide, as the Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 600 points. Some investors believe the market can recover, noting that both global economic growth and corporate earnings remain strong. One hallmark of this bull market has been investors’ willingness to buy the dips. This week’s drop could test their resolve. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Wall Street is reeling from the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s worst single-day drop in history. The Dow lost one-thousand-75 points, shattering the previous record of 778-points lost in September of 2008. In all, the Dow lost about four-and-a-half percent of its value, which doesn’t come close to the all-time record of 22-percent lost in October of 1987.

The Dow has lost all the gains made for the year. So what does that all mean? It depends whom you ask. While some say it’s a necessary correction – as the economy was moving too fast – others say that no matter the exact cause, there’s nothing to fret about.

“Everybody knew this was coming — stocks are close to record valuations and it was a matter of when it was going to happen, not if,” says Dan North, chief economist at Euler Hermes North America. “I would expect that at this point, it’s probably sentiment-driven and we’ll get a rebound.”

Source: NBC News