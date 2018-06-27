Recycling District: ‘We Are Prosecuting Trash Dumpers’

BOLIVAR, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District.

They are the recycling people.

They are aggressively going after those who use recycling drop off sites as a junk yard.

There are cameras at all the drop off sites, and those who dump illegally in Stark County are being prosecuted by the sheriff’s office.

They use the surveillance video footage to identify and charge a suspect.

Executive Director David Held says people even drop construction debris off at the sites.

He says it’s all part of the new recycling mantra for the district: clean, empty and dry.