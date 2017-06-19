Red Cross Helps You Deal With the Heat

Kim Kroh, executive director of the Stark and Muskingum Lake chapters of the Red Cross joined Gary Rivers in studio to help kick off WHBC’s annual Health Week. Her mission was to talk about the heat — and ways the Red Cross can help you stay safe this summer.
To learn more on summer safety, taking free Family CPR classes and participating in area blood drives, view this video:
