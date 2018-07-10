Red Cross: Holiday Means Emergency Blood Shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – Donated blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than it is coming in.
The American Red Cross is calling that an “emergency blood shortage”.
They say it’s typical during and after the week where July 4th falls, so they ask that all eligible donors consider giving blood now.
Upcoming blood drives:
Friday, July 13, 2018:
Green Community Senior Center
4224 Massillon Road
North Canton, OH 44720
Tuesday, July 17, 2018:
Paul & Carol David YMCA of Jackson Township
7389 Caritas Circle NW
Massillon, OH 44646
City of Green Fire Department
4200 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44232
Wednesday, July 18, 2018:
Knights of Columbus 554
988 Cherry Rd NW
Massillon, OH 44646