CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – There have been a few drownings in northeast Ohio over the last week or so.

So, if your kids are going to be swimming in a pool or lake this holiday weekend, the American Red Cross stresses that you must NEVER take your eyes off of them.

Families of drowning victims report looking away for only a few seconds and losing sight of their child.

The Red Cross says all kids should take a certified swimming lesson program as well.