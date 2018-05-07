Red Cross To Hold Annual BASH Fundraiser May 19

Kimberly Kroh, Executive Director of the local chapter of the American Red Cross will be a guest with Gary Rivers Monday morning.

Their annual BASH Fundraiser will be held May 19 at the MAPS Air Museum. The event gets its name from the popular tv/movie, “MASH” and will showcase the Red Cross’ service to the Armed Forces, veterans and military families. Come dressed in your military garb and enjoy some great food, great drinks and great music at this year’s event.

If you would like to make a donation to our live or silent auction please contact Brittany Paxos at Brittany.paxos@redcross.org or (330) 453-0146.

In addition, Kroh will talk about their smoke alarm installation event that runs through May 13, called “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life”. Their goal is to install 100,000 alarms in 100 cities reaching 40,000 homes and engaging 35,000 volunteers.