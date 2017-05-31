Refuge of Hope Looking Forward to New Facilities

Stark County’s men’s shelter has outgrown its current facility. CEO Duane Wykoff hopes to have a new facility by 2019, if their capital campaign continues to gain momentum.
As a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning, Wykoff explained that the new plans are to build a larger, $4 million dollar facility on land that was donated just north of their current building.
Is there a need for such a facility? According to Wkyoff, the organization currently houses between 46 and 48 people a night. Their capacity is 34 beds. The plan is to increase the capacity to 66 beds.
VISIT THEIR WEBSITE: http://www.refugeofhope.org/
Duane Wykoff & Jo Ann Carpenter from Refuge of Hope stopped by the studio to talk about their expansion.Hear Gary Rivers Show podcasts at whbc.com
