Refuge of Hope Looking Forward to New Facilities

Stark County’s men’s shelter has outgrown its current facility. CEO Duane Wykoff hopes to have a new facility by 2019, if their capital campaign continues to gain momentum.

As a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning, Wykoff explained that the new plans are to build a larger, $4 million dollar facility on land that was donated just north of their current building.

Is there a need for such a facility? According to Wkyoff, the organization currently houses between 46 and 48 people a night. Their capacity is 34 beds. The plan is to increase the capacity to 66 beds.

VISIT THEIR WEBSITE: http://www.refugeofhope.org/