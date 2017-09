The Top 10 Things We Refuse to Give Up, Even if We’re Broke

1) The internet. 54% said never give it up no matter what

2) Your phone 53%

3) Driving 48%

4) Your Pets 37%

5) Cable TV 21%

6) Going out to eat 19%

7) Traveling 17%

8) College Courses/furthering your education 13%

9) Buying Gifts for others 13%

10) Alcohol 11%

(Career Builder)