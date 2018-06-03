Relive The Perry Softball Title Run By Jon Bozeka | Jun 3, 2018 @ 1:07 PM Listen back to entire games below. Louisville vs Perry Massillon District Final Brunswick vs Perry Akron Regional Semi-Final Willoughby South vs Perry Regional Final Teays Valley vs Perry State Semi-Final Lakota West vs Perry State Final SHARE RELATED CONTENT Perry Softball Wins Division 1 State Title Perry Panthers Are Headed To State Finals Perry Softball Is Headed To The Final Four East Canton Softball Run Ends Perry Softball Headed To The Regional Final Cavs Even Series With Celtics