Remember these?
By Pam Cook
Jun 15, 2018 @ 6:08 AM

It was 50 years ago that my Mom bought me this Monkey…because I just had to have it.  I was 5-years old.  I named him JoJo.  He was attached to my hip.  Anyone who knew me, knew JoJo would be with me.  He had a plastic banana that I promptly chewed off!

There was a day when my parents took me to a demolition derby and we sat at the very top of the bleachers.  JoJo slipped through my hands and went down, down, down to the ground.  Unfortunately, I went after him….I wasn’t seriously hurt but it did affect me for the rest of my life.  I recovered JoJo and we continued to be fast friends.  However, I also became so afraid of heights…something I still battle to this day.

JoJo is wrapped up all nice and cozy in a small crate to keep him safe and secure.  I fear if I pull him out he will disintegrate.  It’s so nice, though, to have a piece of my childhood so nearby.

Let memories warm  your heart every day.

