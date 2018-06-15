Remember these?

It was 50 years ago that my Mom bought me this Monkey…because I just had to have it. I was 5-years old. I named him JoJo. He was attached to my hip. Anyone who knew me, knew JoJo would be with me. He had a plastic banana that I promptly chewed off!

There was a day when my parents took me to a demolition derby and we sat at the very top of the bleachers. JoJo slipped through my hands and went down, down, down to the ground. Unfortunately, I went after him….I wasn’t seriously hurt but it did affect me for the rest of my life. I recovered JoJo and we continued to be fast friends. However, I also became so afraid of heights…something I still battle to this day.

JoJo is wrapped up all nice and cozy in a small crate to keep him safe and secure. I fear if I pull him out he will disintegrate. It’s so nice, though, to have a piece of my childhood so nearby.

Let memories warm your heart every day.