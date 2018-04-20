Remembering Coach Earle Bruce

The Buckeye Nation lost a legend Friday as former head coach Earle Bruce passed away at the age of 87 after a battle with Alzheimers.

Bruce compiled an 81-26-1 record with four Big Ten titles in nine years Ohio State. Bruce also had a winning record against TTUN 5 wins against 4 losses. His impact was made across Ohio before and after his coaching career with the Buckeyes. Obviously a Massillon Washington High School legend as well. Bruce was the only coach to take the legendary program to back to back undefeated seasons & NEVER lost a game as Head Tiger.

I first met coach Bruce in 1980 as a high school junior & member of the Earle Bruce Quarterback/Receiver camp in Columbus. At that time, camps for aspiring college football recruits didn’t exist as they do today. If you were lucky enough to enroll, you weren’t guaranteed a spot at the camp. You basically had to play yourself in. I had no way of knowing at that time that one summer weekend back in 1980 could turn in to so many memorable moments.

I’ve been fortunate enough to host one of the biggest tailgate parties in Columbus on Saturday mornings on Lane Ave. before buckeye home games for the last 12 years. This put me back in touch with the Coach as he was an analyst on Buckeye pre-game shows. My first job on Saturday mornings in C-Bus? Get the Coach his coffee. Well worth it because then I would be in store for more football strories than i could ever print.

A popular sports cable network has a show called “A football life” No one exemplified A Football Life more than Coach Earle Bruce! God Speed Coach, You done good!