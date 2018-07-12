Remembering Ralph & Mary Regula
By Jon Bozeka
Jul 12, 2018 @ 12:46 PM
Regula building

Gary Rivers was again off today, so Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula was a guest host for the day. Jennifer Highfield, the President & CEO of the National First Ladies Library and Abby Honaker, Director of The Ralph & Mary Regula Center for Public Service & Civic Engagement at Mount Union joined the program.

They discussed the life of both Ralph & Mary and their overall importance to all of Stark County. It also gave Richard a chance to speak about the influence his parents had on him. Listen to the discussion below:

