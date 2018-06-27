Republic Steel Invests, Hires with Steel Tariffs
By Jim Michaels
Jun 27, 2018 @ 6:43 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The steel tariffs are good for a Canton-based steelmaker.

Republic Steel says it has hired 25 employees at its Canton plant, with recruiting efforts underway for another 50.

They say they have invested over $6 million into the melt shop to nearly double production capacity.

In addition, Republic is hiring 80 people in Lorain as it restarts its 9-inch/10-inch rolling mill there.

There’s also more hiring in Lackawanna New York.

They say there are prepared for increased demand for their special bar quality steel.

