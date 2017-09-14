Republicans Unhappy With Democrats Embracing Bernie Sander’s Latest Healthcare Proposals

Bob Salera- NRSC (National Republican Senatorial Committee), called into the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to talk about the national barnstorming Bernie Sanders is doing to drum up support for his single-payer health care system ideas.



Salera was firm in his resolve to stop that idea. He also threw some anger towards Ohio Senator Sherrof Brown, “After suffering through the disastrous results of Obamacare, a $32 trillion socialist health care system is the last thing Ohioans want or need,” said NRSC Spokesman Bob Salera. “Folks in Ohio deserve to know why Sherrod Brown is putting them at risk to support the left’s radical plans for government-run health care.”