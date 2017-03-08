Residents Air Concerns About Steel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 8, 2017) – Residents of the Georgeview Estates neighborhood and several city council members plan a meeting soon to address issues concerning the nearby Republic Steel plant.

About 10 residents brought their concerns about emissions from the 8th Street NE plant to council Monday night.

Council member Chris Smith says an employee at the plant recently contacted her with concerns.

The company in a written response to 1480 WHBC says they always comply with applicable EPA regulations.