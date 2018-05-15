Residents of SW Canton Neighborhood Frustrated with Hit-and-Run Crashes

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police are planning to step up patrols in an area of the city fraught with hit-skip accidents.

Police records reportedly indicate there have been six hit-skip crashes in the vicinity of the intersection of 9th Street and Prospect Avenue SW over the last five years.

Sunday night, residents say a woman’s parked Jeep had its front end crushed when a driver came around the corner, slammed into the vehicle, bounced off two other cars, and drove off.

Police are investigating.