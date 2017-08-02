Ribs Burnoff – Do you miss it?

It’s been several years since the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival held the Ribs Burnoff at the Stark County Fairgrounds …or in downtown Canton for that matter. A lot of folks were upset when the event was cancelled. Do you miss it? I have mixed feelings about it. I loved the event but I liked it much better downtown. I understand why festival officials made the decision to move it to the fairgrounds. I like the concerts and the food and the fireworks. It was a true celebration for everyone. Maybe it would have been better to “tweak” it, freshen it up. rather than cancel. The event that was created to replace it…the September NFL kickoff downtown…has been cancelled. Hopefully, something like the burnoff can be created for downtown during the actual festival. Time will tell.