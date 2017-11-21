Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys on the Gary Rivers Show

Richard Sterban—the one with the lowwww voice from the country music group, the Oak Ridge Boys, called into the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to talk about the group’s upcoming show at the Canton Palace Theatre.

The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show” is will be at 7:30pm on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 at the Canton Palace Theatre . Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at: www.cantonpalacetheatre.org. or by calling the box office at 330-454-8172.

One of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry, the four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boyshave spawned dozens of country hits, such as “Elvira,” “Dream On,” “Bobby Sue,” “Fancy Free,” “American Made,” and “Thank God for Kids.” Throughout their four decade career, The Oak Ridge Boys have received numerous gold and platinum records, and continue to thrill audiences with their unique blend of country and gospel music.

Turns out, Gary Rivers and Richard Sterban have a history, of sorts.

As the story goes, Gary was a young radio broadcaster, living in Murfreesboro Tn many years ago when Richard Sterban stopped by to co-host his mid-day show on WMTS-AM.

In reality, Sterban and the Oak Ridge Boys were in town to play a benefit softball game against the radio station — a tune-up to the annual Country Fan Fair Week tournament that the Oaks took pretty seriously.

The softball game, which Gary insists, his radio station won—-ended, and the entourage ended up at the station owner’s house for a celebratory party —- and, a concert. Not by the Oak Ridge Boys. It seems the radio station had an in-house band…and they performed for the Oaks. Gary, who by his own admission, only knew a few chords — left his guitar in his closet—and he ran the stage lights.

Great memories. At least for Gary. Sterban didn’t seem to remember the event.