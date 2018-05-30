Open Ohio’s Rick Lertzman Explains Efforts to Legalize Sports Wagering in Ohio

Lertzman Chairman of Open Ohio was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning. His grassroots organization hopes to legalize sports wagering in Ohio.
The legalization of sports betting has now been cleared by the United States Supreme Court to be decided by each individual state. Since 1931, sports betting has been contained to the State of Nevada only. A successful lawsuit by the State of New Jersey in the U.S. Supreme Court has now opened the way for sports betting to be legalized in the 49 other states.
Several states, which includes New Jersey (which may begin within a month), Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Michigan and many others which already have the legislation necessary to be passed and that will allow sports betting in their states.
Open Ohio has released a statement:
“This will be an exciting opportunity to reach out to Ohio voters in all 88 counties. The response has been overwhelmingly favorable. We are very appreciative that we will have the support of Ohioans who will have help us in this effort to place this issue on the November 2019 ballot. Ohioans are excited for this positive economic news. The prospect of allowing small business owners, fraternal groups and organizations to be able to compete for the entertainment and hospitality dollars that will result from the passage of this revision of the law. New jobs, enhanced tax revenues and an economic boost for the small businesses in Ohio is a Win/Win for our state. We look forward to a positive and honest campaign to get the support of Ohio voters. We look towards our opposition to come from the two casino operators in our state, as they have enjoyed the economic benefits from Ohioans for nearly 10 years. When this issue passes, it will benefit our entire state including businesses statewide, rather than just the metropolitan centers they are now limited to along with local communities that will benefit from the additional tax revenues,” said RickLertzman, Chairman of Open Ohio.