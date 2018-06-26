Rita Coolidge Talks New Album, New Directions

Singer-Songwriter, Rita Coolidge joined the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning.

Rita is promoting her new album, “Safe In The Arms Of Time” which was released a few weeks ago.

“This is the best record I’ve ever done,” Rita declares. “I’m extremely proud of it.”

Rita is a 2x Grammy Award Winner, who began her career in the late 60’s and became a highly sought after backup singer, before embarking on a solo career. It was her voice you heard in the background on Steven Stills “Love the One You’re With”.

She’s performed and recorded with George Harrison, Roger Waters, Jimmy Buffett, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Kris Kristofferson, Leon Russell, Stephen Stills, Joe Cocker, Harry Chapin and Robbie Robertson among countless others.