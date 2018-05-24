Rivers Interviews Director of PBS Documentary on Women Veterans

Director Lysa Heslov will talk about her upcoming PBS Documentary “Served Like a Girl”.

Served Like a Girl is a powerful and poignant look at a group of diverse female veterans as they transition from active duty to civilian life after serving tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. Struggling with PTSD, homelessness, broken families, serious illness, physical injuries, and military sexual abuse, these inspiring women find ways to adapt to the challenges they face through participation in the “Ms. Veteran America” competition

Lysa Heslov (Director/Producer), along with her husband, Academy Award-winning producer/writer/director Grant Heslov, founded Children Mending Hearts eight years ago, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering disadvantaged youth in the U.S. through educational and humanities programs that build empathy and global citizenry. Served Like a Girl, her directorial debut, premiered at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival and won the Jury Award for Best Documentary at the Bentonville Film Festival in May 2017.