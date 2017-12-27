THE ROADMAN’S REACTION: CAVS-WARRIORS CHRISTMAS DAY

My thoughts during the game and after the game from the first

meeting this season between the Cavaliers and Warriors:

Cavs go 3-24 in 2nd quarter and score just 16pts vs GS – Warriors lead 46-44 half.

Cavs 14-49fg for half for 28%….ouch!

Two stupid plays by the Cavs in the 1st half:

1- LBJ shooting a Tech FT with K-Love & Jose Calderon on the floor

2- K-Love had Klay Thompson on him in the post and & instead of taking him to the basket,he passed out of it and turned it over, which led to GS hitting a 3 in transition!

Tristan Thompson stinks, why is he playing over Channing Frye? What is Ty Lue thinking here?

Game totals on those two players:

TT- 12min – 2pts – 6rebs – 0-4fg

Frye – DNP

Frye was a big part of the Cavs 13 game winning streak and Lue just ignored him in this game.

6 blks by GS into 3rd quarter, Cavs not taking it strong to the hoop! Be aggressive!

Omri Caspi dunks, while Jeff Green and Jae Crowder with weak lay up attempt misses! Wait, what?

As usual Andre Igudola with some big moments against Cavs in 3rd quarter, a coast-to-coast dunk!

Stop the damn ball!

GS by 4 points after 3 quarters 71-67.

LeBron 4-10fg and 4-7ft for 13pts, but LeBron did not take one shot in the third quarter. Why? This can’t happen vs GS!

K-Love 26pts-17reb

KD 20pts-7reb-3blk

Klay Thompson 15pts

Kyle Korver – M.I.A. 3pts

Jeff Green – M.I.A. 3pts

JR – M.I.A. 0pts

(2-14fg)

Frye – DNP?

4th quarter:

At 81-79GS – Terrible 3 by D-Wade (miss), nobody gets back on defense and a dunk by Livingston in transition 83-79 Warriors!

Cavs tie it 92-92 with 1:59 left on a nice drive to the basket by LeBron James, but the Cavs

don’t score again, as the Warriros close out the game on a 7-0 run with some, check that, alot of help from the officials! — Cavs lose 99-92 —

3 no calls on Kevin Durant down the stretch against LeBron James were total BS and KD celebrating them like he made great plays was a joke!

*Note* – In the league’s official report the next day the NBA admitted the officials blew 3 calls with Durant guarding LeBron, and fouls should have been called. A lot of good that does now!

The officials from this game should be suspended or fined or both, for missing blatantly obvious calls that helped determine the outcome of the game! Do something about this Adam Silver. Use your power as the commish and make a difference! Allow coaches to challenge foul or no foul calls, or ball out of bounds calls twice a half. Use the technology that we have today to GET IT RIGHT!

Officiating in the NBA and the NFL is getting worse and worse every year. Something has to be done! Nobody gets screwed more by the officials than LeBron James. Why the best player in the world doesn’t get the respect or the benefit of the doubt from officials is beyond me.

Warriors had 8 blocks and they also crushed the Cavaliers in transition and outscored them in fastbreak points 33-9.

Cavs bench came into game averaging 41pts per game. Other than D-Wade, the Cavaliers bench stunk, scoring just 21 points vs GS on a combined 6-26 shooting.

The Cavaliers shot 25% on their 2-point field goal attempts. That’s tied for their 2nd-lowest FG Pct on 2s in franchise history, according to @EliasSports.

ESPN Stats – LeBron James went 6-of-6 on open field goals and 1-of-12 on contested shots attempts today against the Warriors

I agree here with Sam Amico thoughts from his column from AmicoHoops.net – “I thought LeBron James was just OK. I know. It sounds crazy when you consider the Cavs’ star finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. But the Warriors’ length, strength and athleticism bothered him in last season’s Finals, and did it again Monday.“ Let me add my own opinion here – If there is anything close to a LeBron James “Stopper” or a LeBron James “Slower Downer” it’s the Warriors Andre Iguodola. He makes LBJ work harder for his points than any other player in the league, plus GS has KD to check James as well, so that’s a heck of a one-two punch to throw at guarding the best player in the world.

Having said that about this one game, LeBron for the season, is playing the best basketball of his career and in my opinion is the MVP of the league so far!

Lets see what happens in their final regular season meeting in Cleveland as the Warriors come to town January 15th.