Rock Backstory: Bert Berns and BANG Records

Brett Burns, son of the rock and roll hall of famer, Bert Berns was on the Gary Rivers Show Thrusday morning to talk about his dad and the documentary and DVD that is now out.

The DVD, which has just been released, is called BANG! THE BERT BERNS STORY.

Who Is Bert Berns?

Bert Berns, who passed away in 1967, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame posthumously in 2016, by Steve Van Zandt – who also narrates this exciting documentary. It’s Music Meets The Mob in the Dirty Business Of Dreams –

The Bert Berns Story tells the story of one of the most important songwriters, producers and label chiefs of the ‘60s whose hits include “Twist and Shout,” “Hang On Sloopy,” “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Here Comes The Night” and “Piece Of My Heart.” He helped launch the careers of Van Morrison and Neil Diamond and died tragically at the age of 38, before the decade was out.

DVD contains OVER AN HOUR of killer bonus interviews with PAUL McCARTNEY, KEITH RICHARDS, CISSY HOUSTON, BEN E. KING, VAN MORRISON, ANDREW LOOG OLDHAM, SOLOMON BURKE and More –