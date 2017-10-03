A Rock Legend Passes Away

After confusion about whether or not Tom Petty had actually died, his manager has confirmed the sad news late last night.
So we’ve lost another icon. After plenty of confusion about his status throughout the day yesterday, Tom Petty‘s manager confirmed late last night that the rocker has died at the age of 66 after suffering severe cardiac arrest.
Along the way, Petty also joined forces with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne to create the ultimate supergroup in the Traveling Wilburys. But he also stretched his solo muscle and dropped his “Full Moon Fever” in 1989, his first solo album. Despite a lifetime in the biz, Petty didn’t get his first number one until 2014’s “Hypnotic Eye.”
- As for his personal life, Petty leaves behind Dana York, his wife of 16 years along with Adria and Kimberly Violette, his two daughters from a previous marriage, as well as stepson Dylan.
- “It’s shocking, crushing news,” fellow icon Bob Dylan said after hearing the news. “I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”
- Blast some Tom Petty today and enjoy!