ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY 3D 

Maybe Disney didn’t overpay when they spent a Billion Dollars for the rights to Star Wars.

Lucasfilms brings us the first Star Wars standalone. I have a feeling this is the first of many. why not? have you seen how much cash this film took in?

I remember the hype from the first release…..then the second. Then the rest. This is by far the biggest franchise.

All they haveto do was pay homage to the original…and they’ll get an audience.

And that’s precicely what this movie does.

Without giving too much …and there are a few surprises and allusions to past Star Wars stories. But, Star Wars Rogue One is, of course an epic adventure on it’s own…with a group of unlikely heros banding together to steal plans for the Death Star…. Ordinary people…becoming a part of something bigger than themselves?

But it’s fun….the acting is great…the special effects are…what you’d expect. amazing. But, this movie is less like a video game and more like a War movie….so of course, it has enough explosions to make me happy.

It’s elaborate. It’s confusing at times…but if you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll love it.

Please see this film in 3D….

So….if you are one of the 3 or 4 people who haven’t seen it yet….see it during the week — when you’ll have your pick of better seats.

Critics giving it a solid B….rating…Fans an A-.

I’m going to give it a generous B+…because…well..I almost have to.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

Tune in at 6:50 each Monday morning for my latest review and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see your next movie, from Cinemark Theaters