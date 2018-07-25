Rookies Mayfield and Ward Sign With Browns

FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training camp facility in Berea, Ohio. A person familiar with the decision says the Browns will appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this season. Coming off a historic 0-16 season, the Browns were chosen after declining the opportunity several times, said the person who spoke Thursday, May 17, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Browns training camp is upon us and the team got some good news as their two first-round picks from the 2018 NFL Draft have officially signed their rookie contracts.

Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Baker Mayfield inked a four-year deal reportedly worth nearly $33 million, including a $21.9 million signing bonus. Mayfield was selected with the 1st overall pick in this years draft.

Former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward also signed his rookie deal. Ward’s contract is also for four years, worth an estimated $29.2 million, along with a $19.3 million signing bonus. Ward was described as possibly the best cornerback in this years draft class and was selected 4th overall.

Both deals for Mayfield and Ward come with a club option for the fifth year of their contract.

With the signings of the two first-rounders, the Browns have officially signed all nine of their rookies from this years draft.

The signings came on the beginning of training camp for the Cleveland Browns, who are set to begin the 2018 season.