MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – A series of month-of-June ramp closures has kicked in as of Monday at Routes 30 and 21 in Massillon.

The Westbound 30 ramp to 21 South will be closed through next Tuesday.

The same goes for the Northbound 21 ramp to 30 West.

It’s part of the $3.8 million project to rehabilitate bridges and repair pavement on Route 30.