NORTH CANTON and PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Big traffic impact coming to North Canton and Plain Township on Wednesday.

Route 43 will close between Applegrove and East Maple Streets to construct a bike trail tunnel underneath Market Avenue.

The project is part of the $14.3 million Route 43 widening project.

The month-long closure is expected to put a lot of extra traffic on Marquardt and Middlebranch Avenues.

The bridge will go under the roadway near Kingscote Circle.