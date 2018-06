NORTH CANTON and PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Route 43 widening project in North Canton and Plain Township is a few months away from completion.

ODOT expects the top layer of pavement to go down between Easton and Applegrove Streets by late September or early October.

As part of the project, there will be NO access to East Maple Street from 43 for a week, starting Tuesday.

After July 4, access to Easton Street will be restricted for 12 days.

The entire widening is a $14.3 million project.