Route 8 Man is Naked

You may remember that Route 8 Southbound was shut down early yesterday morning for a “police incident” — turns out it was a man who was fleeing police. 23-year old Jovon Dawson of University Heights was chased out of Stark County. When police in Stow put down spike strips to stop him he jumped out of his car and ran across the highway, naked. He was hit by a mini van and injured his leg. He’s facing a resisting arrest charge. Ohio Highway Patrol continues to investigate.