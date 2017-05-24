“Run For a New Tomorrow” Race To Benefit Crisis Intervention & Recovery

Jeff Allen, spokesman for Crisis Intervention & Recovery spoke on the Gary Rivers Show about the upcoming 5th annual, “Run for a New Tomorrow” 5K event.

ABOUT THE RACE

The mission of the Run for a New Tomorrow 5K is to raise community awareness of mental health conditions, suicide prevention, intervention and survivor services provided by the Crisis Intervention & Recovery Center of Stark County, and to supplement funding to support crisis intervention and stabilization services.

WHEN & WHERE

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Kiddie Dash starts at 8:00 PM

Run/Walk starts at 8:30 PM.

INFORMATION YOU NEED

Crisis Intervention & Recovery Center, Inc.

Crisis Center – 2421 13th Street NW Canton, OH 44708 Open 24/7

Recovery Center 832 McKinley Ave NW Canton, OH 44703 330-455-9407

Open 8am-5pm Monday – Friday

website for more information: http://www.circstark.org/

The Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center, Inc. (CIRC) is a not-for-profit agency, certified through the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), American Association of Suicidology (AAS), and The Joint Commission (JC).The Crisis Center has been serving Stark County since June 1970. Initially providing a suicide prevention hotline service. In 2006, the agency expanded its services…