“Run For a New Tomorrow” Race To Benefit Crisis Intervention & Recovery

Jeff Allen, spokesman for Crisis Intervention & Recovery spoke on the Gary Rivers Show about the upcoming 5th annual, “Run for a New Tomorrow” 5K event.
ABOUT THE RACE
The mission of the Run for a New Tomorrow 5K is to raise community awareness of mental health conditions, suicide prevention, intervention and survivor services provided by the Crisis Intervention & Recovery Center of Stark County, and to supplement funding to support crisis intervention and stabilization services.
WHEN & WHERE
Saturday, June 3, 2017
Kiddie Dash starts at 8:00 PM
Run/Walk starts at 8:30 PM.
INFORMATION YOU NEED
Crisis Intervention & Recovery Center, Inc.
Crisis Center – 2421 13th Street NW Canton, OH 44708 Open 24/7
Recovery Center 832 McKinley Ave NW Canton, OH 44703 330-455-9407
Open 8am-5pm Monday – Friday
website for more information: http://www.circstark.org/
The Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center, Inc. (CIRC) is a not-for-profit agency, certified through the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), American Association of Suicidology (AAS), and The Joint Commission (JC).The Crisis Center has been serving Stark County since June 1970. Initially providing a suicide prevention hotline service. In 2006, the agency expanded its services…
Jeff Allen from Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center, Inc. to talk about their Run For A New Tomorrow 5K at GlenOak High School for #suicide #prevention on The Gary Rivers Show on #WHBC& streaming at whbc.com #mental #illness #addiction #prevention Canton, Ohio, Stark County, Ohio #opiate #Naloxone
