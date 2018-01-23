Ryan Day Promoted to Offensive Coordinator at Ohio State

(Official Ohio State Press Release)

Buckeyes led the Big Ten in rushing, passing, total offense and points per game in 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ryan Day, the second-year Ohio State quarterbacks coach who also was co-offensive coordinator this past season, has been promoted to offensive coordinator by Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Day will continue to coach the Ohio State quarterbacks and work with Kevin Wilson to lead the Ohio State offense with additional adjustments to his responsibilities forthcoming.

“Ryan is clearly a very talented coach who has been an outstanding addition to our program,” Meyer said. “He has been approached by other schools numerous times this off-season for coordinator and head coach opportunities, and by the National Football League for a coordinator opportunity. I am pleased that he has elected to continue to work on this staff and to lead, mentor and coach the terrific young men we have in this program.”

In Day’s first year on staff last year working alongside Kevin Wilson, the two helped the Ohio State offense lead the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (243.2), passing yards (262.8), total offense (506.0) and scoring (41.1). Ohio State’s offense set school single season records for passes attempted (440) and completed (287), and had the second-highest totals for passing yards with 3,679 and touchdown passes with 39.

Additionally, the Buckeyes were seventh nationally in total offense in 2017, 17th in rushing and sixth in scoring.

“Ohio State is an outstanding place to be a coach, and Columbus is a great city for a young family,” Day said. “I really enjoyed my first season with this program and I’m looking forward to the 2018 season and the opportunity to coach a very talented and hungry group of players.”

Day recently completed his 16th season in coaching, a tenure that includes two seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, respectively. He and his wife, Christina, are the parents of three children; a son, Ryan, Jr., and two daughters: Grace and Ourania.