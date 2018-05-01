Saints Sign Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett points during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday against Wisconsin, Dec. 2, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett, who went undrafted last weekend, has signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. Other terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed.

Barrett will join a quarterback room that includes Drew Brees, Tom Savage, and Taysom Hill. The 2-time Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year fielded several post-draft offers and had a workout with the Indianapolis Colts before settling on New Orleans.

Barrett joins former Buckeyes Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Jr., Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell, and Kurt Coleman on the Saints roster.