Saints Sign Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett
By Brian Novak
May 1, 2018 @ 2:48 PM
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett points during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday against Wisconsin, Dec. 2, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett, who went undrafted last weekend, has signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. Other terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed.

Barrett will join a quarterback room that includes Drew Brees, Tom Savage, and Taysom Hill.  The 2-time Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year fielded several post-draft offers and had a workout with the Indianapolis Colts before settling on New Orleans.

Barrett joins former Buckeyes Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Jr., Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell, and Kurt Coleman on the Saints roster.

 

