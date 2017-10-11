Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Bell-Ringing

Major Tom Perks of the Massillon Salvation Army was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning and spoke about volunteer opportunities with his organization

MASSILLON SALVATION ARMY: http://neo.salvationarmy.org/northeastohio/massillon

CANTON SALVATION ARMY: http://neo.salvationarmy.org/northeastohio/cantoncitadelhome

Here are a few additional programs.

Adopt-A-Family

The Salvation Army provides the organization with a screened family for “adoption.” The organization is then responsible for providing (1) a food basket for at least 3 or 4 meals during Christmas; and (2) at least three new toys and one stocking stuffer per child (12 years old and younger). Clothing and other gifts for household members are optional. The organization requests how large of a family they would like and they may request more than one family.

Adopt-A-Kettle

Your organization “adopts-a-kettle” by donating $1000.00 or more. A sign will be placed on the kettle stand indicating, “Thanks to the generosity of ___________ this kettle has been adopted for the day.”

Angel Tree Sponsor Site

The organization allows The Salvation Army to place “Angel Tags” on the Christmas trees in their facility. The “Angel Tags” contain the name and information of screened children in need. Customers and employees may take a tag off of the tree and purchase gift(s) for that child(ren).

Mitten Trees

Customers and employees string new gloves, scarves, and hats on a Christmas tree in the organization’s facility. On an assigned day, the content of the trees are taken for distribution to The Salvation Army.

Share-A-Day for Others (Red Kettle Bell Ringing)

The organization recruits group members to fill time slots for a chosen kettle location on a specific day(s). This program begins on November 24th and ends on December 24th, except on Sundays and Thanksgiving. If your group cannot cover a full day, you may choose to schedule a half day. This is a wonderful opportunity to have a friendly competition between “rival” organizations