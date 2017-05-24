SAM Center Helps Veterans of Stark County

Melissa Seibert spoke to Gary Rivers Wednesday morning about the The SAM Center, which was founded in March 2015 to assist local heroes and their families. We are a community of veterans and military supporters helping each other. We formed out of the belief that we can make the lives of service members, veterans and their widows better.

The SAM Center collaborates with other community agencies to ensure programs are not being duplicated, while the gap in assistance is being filled. The facility was remodeled by the Founding Fathers and caring volunteers. Local businesses, including the Home Depot, and volunteers donated all materials.

Healping Veterans on The Gary Rivers Show Melissa Siebert from Serving Area Military, Veterans, and Widows – SAM Center in Massillon, Ohio is on the show today to talk about helping #Veterans.Tune into The Gary Rivers Show weekdays on #WHBC & don't forget to check out Gary's blog on whbc.com #military #Vets #Veterans #Massillon Jackson Township, Ohio | Jackson Twp Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

VISIT THEIR WEBSITE: http://www.servingareamilitary.com/

SERVICES

The Commissary – A food pantry for our veterans who need a little help –

Military Family Connection Group – Military family fellowship and support group –

Quilts of Love – American themed quilts presented to our veterans and their widows –

Lodging Kits – Dishes, linen and appliances to help a homeless transitioning veteran with the items needed to start a household –

Veteran Resource Hub – A source of information for veterans that need a little help. –

Clothing Room – A new SAM Center program to help provide clothing for our Heroes.