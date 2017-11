CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) -Trial is underway in the double murder case against 21-year-old Isaiah Sanders of Atlanta.

The case is being heard in Judge Frank Forchione’s courtroom.

Sanders is accused of gunning down 35-year-old Joshua Weatherspoon of Canton and 18-year-old Eryc Higgins of Akron at a home on Midway Avenue NE back in August of 2016.

A jury was seated and opening statements were made Tuesday morning.