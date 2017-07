MAGNOLIA, Ohio (WHBC) – Sandy Valley High School is open Friday afternoon for any student, staff member or friend wanting to talk about the death of a student.

Local pastors and others will be available for counseling in the library starting at 12noon.

This after 15-year-old William Grogg who has a Canton Township address was killed in a one-car rollover accident on Route 171 at the Carroll/Stark County line.

Three others in the car were treated for their injuries at Mercy.