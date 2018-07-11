Santangelo Catering Gets Set For HOF

Owner Tim Reinhart was in studio with J David and Rudy to discuss what Santangelo Catering does for the Hall of Fame. Here is part of what makes them unique according to their website. Visit their website HERE.
- We’re a ServSafe-certified company, giving you peace of mind when it comes to food handling and serving.
- Our office hours are 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, but we are always ready to take a call anytime!
- Our newly renovated party center seats up to 550 guests!
- We cater for any occasion, including weddings, sports banquets, corporate events and more.
- We’re pleased to provide personalized quotes to all of our customers.
The other thing that makes Reinhart’s company a valuable asset is their versatility. They have the ability to cater to so many different events.
- Wedding receptions
- Golf outings
- Senior citizens luncheons
- Community event luncheons & dinners
- High school proms & reunions
- Sports banquets
- Business award banquets
- Bowling banquets
- Church banquets
- Fundraising events
- Your backyard picnic
- Company picnics & BBQs
- Grand openings
- Tenure award/recognition banquets
- Rehearsal dinners
- Conferences
- Business seminars
- Bar mitzvahs & Bat mitzvahs
- Graduations & anniversaries
- 50th birthday parties
- Dinner dances
- Holiday party catering
They also cater to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival where they prepare approximately 4,000 meals. The next month is a busy time for Tim and his staff. Listen below to find out more: