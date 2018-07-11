Santangelo Catering Gets Set For HOF

Owner Tim Reinhart was in studio with J David and Rudy to discuss what Santangelo Catering does for the Hall of Fame. Here is part of what makes them unique according to their website. Visit their website HERE.

We’re a ServSafe-certified company, giving you peace of mind when it comes to food handling and serving.

Our office hours are 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, but we are always ready to take a call anytime!

Our newly renovated party center seats up to 550 guests!

We cater for any occasion, including weddings, sports banquets, corporate events and more.

We’re pleased to provide personalized quotes to all of our customers.

The other thing that makes Reinhart’s company a valuable asset is their versatility. They have the ability to cater to so many different events.

Wedding receptions

Golf outings

Senior citizens luncheons

Community event luncheons & dinners

High school proms & reunions

Sports banquets

Business award banquets

Bowling banquets

Church banquets

Fundraising events

Your backyard picnic

Company picnics & BBQs

Grand openings

Tenure award/recognition banquets

Rehearsal dinners