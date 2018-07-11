Santangelo Catering Gets Set For HOF
By Jon Bozeka
|
Jul 11, 2018 @ 12:58 PM

Owner Tim Reinhart was in studio with J David and Rudy to discuss what Santangelo Catering does for the Hall of Fame. Here is part of what makes them unique according to their website. Visit their website HERE.

  • We’re a ServSafe-certified company, giving you peace of mind when it comes to food handling and serving.
  • Our office hours are 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, but we are always ready to take a call anytime!
  • Our newly renovated party center seats up to 550 guests!
  • We cater for any occasion, including weddings, sports banquets, corporate events and more.
  • We’re pleased to provide personalized quotes to all of our customers.

The other thing that makes Reinhart’s company a valuable asset is their versatility. They have the ability to cater to so many different events.

  • Wedding receptions
  • Golf outings
  • Senior citizens luncheons
  • Community event luncheons & dinners
  • High school proms & reunions
  • Sports banquets
  • Business award banquets
  • Bowling banquets
  • Church banquets
  • Fundraising events
  • Your backyard picnic
  • Company picnics & BBQs
  • Grand openings
  • Tenure award/recognition banquets
  • Rehearsal dinners
  • Conferences
  • Business seminars
  • Bar mitzvahs & Bat mitzvahs
  • Graduations & anniversaries
  • 50th birthday parties
  • Dinner dances
  • Holiday party catering

They also cater to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival where they prepare approximately 4,000 meals. The next month is a busy time for Tim and his staff. Listen below to find out more:

