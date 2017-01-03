SARTA Braces for $1-Million Funding Loss

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 3, 2017) – SARTA is putting the brakes on some possible service enhancements, such as a return of Sunday rides and a Dial-a-Ride service .

The agency is set to lose nearly $1-million when Ohio is no longer able to collect sales tax on Medicaid Managed Care Organizations in July.

That represents 6.5-percent of the sales tax revenue SARTA received from the state in 2015.

Kristie Petty with SARTA says the cuts however won’t impact current services.

Lobbyists are hoping to convince state lawmakers to come up with a dedicated funding source for public transportation providers to offset the losses.