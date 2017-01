CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 28, 2017) – A SARTA bus driver is charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian following an accident in Canton Thursday morning.

51-year-old Joseph Risby of Canton was cited by city police, who say 55-year-old Roslind Fetzer was crossing Walnut Avenue when she was struck by the bus which was turning from 2nd Street SE.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known.