SARTA Still Seeking Funding Solution From State

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 8, 2017) – SARTA is hoping state lawmakers can tweak the governor’s proposed state budget to improve the transit authority’s financial outlook.

SARTA is still set to lose $1-million dollars out of its annual budget because the state can no longer collect a medicaid sales tax.

The governor’s proposed budget as it stands only has a temporary patch, the cut would now hit SARTA in the fall of next year.

SARTA Executive Director Kirt Conrad says otherwise they could have to cut Saturday services and make other modifications.

Conrad says public transit agencies are still lobbying for a permanent revenue stream from the state.