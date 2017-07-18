STREAMING
Say NO to these songs at weddings!

WEDDINGS: The Do-Not-Playlist

Every bride and groom wants to hear “their” song at their wedding reception, but a whole lot of newlyweds also have a long list of tunes on their “nope” list.

The folks at FiveThirtyEight.com collected playlists from more than two dozen professional DJs, covering nearly 200 weddings, and found that the most hated song was … “The Chicken Dance.” Nearly one of every four couples put a big red line through that one – and a full 6% nixed every tune by the most-banned artist – Justin Bieber.

Here are the songs people do not want to hear at weddings:

  • “Chicken Dance” – 23.1% ban rate
  • “Cha-Cha Slide” by DJ Casper  – 22.5%
  • “Macarena” by Los Del Rio – 17.6 %
  • “Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid – 16.5%
  • “YMCA” by Village People – 15.4%
  • “Electric Boogie (Electric Slide)” by Marcia Griffiths – 12.6%
  • “Hokey Pokey” – 10.4%
  • “Wobble  by V.I.C. – 7.1%
  • “Happy” by Pharrell Williams – 5.5%
  • “Shout” by Isley Brothers – 5.5%
  • “Love Shack” by The B-52’s – 4.9%

