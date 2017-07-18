Say NO to these songs at weddings!

WEDDINGS: The Do-Not-Playlist
The folks at FiveThirtyEight.com collected playlists from more than two dozen professional DJs, covering nearly 200 weddings, and found that the most hated song was … “The Chicken Dance.” Nearly one of every four couples put a big red line through that one – and a full 6% nixed every tune by the most-banned artist – Justin Bieber.
Here are the songs people do not want to hear at weddings:
- “Chicken Dance” – 23.1% ban rate
- “Cha-Cha Slide” by DJ Casper – 22.5%
- “Macarena” by Los Del Rio – 17.6 %
- “Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid – 16.5%
- “YMCA” by Village People – 15.4%
- “Electric Boogie (Electric Slide)” by Marcia Griffiths – 12.6%
- “Hokey Pokey” – 10.4%
- “Wobble by V.I.C. – 7.1%
- “Happy” by Pharrell Williams – 5.5%
- “Shout” by Isley Brothers – 5.5%
- “Love Shack” by The B-52’s – 4.9%