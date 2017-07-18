Say NO to these songs at weddings!

The folks at FiveThirtyEight.com collected playlists from more than two dozen professional DJs, covering nearly 200 weddings, and found that the most hated song was … “The Chicken Dance.” Nearly one of every four couples put a big red line through that one – and a full 6% nixed every tune by the most-banned artist – Justin Bieber.

Here are the songs people do not want to hear at weddings: