Who Are the Scariest Horror Villains of All Time?

Thrillist.com put together a list of the 33 Scariest Horror Villains of All Time, and somehow, neither Donald Trump or Harvey Weinstein aren’t on it. But Leatherface from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is. He came in FIRST.

Gary asked his audience to come up with their favorite “Horror Villains” to see how they compared with the website’s list.

GARY’S LIST:

The Original Night of the Living Dead

2. Halloween 1 @ 2

3. Phantasm

4. Alien

HEAR ALL OF THE CALLS!

SEE THRILLIST’S …LIST: https://www.thrillist.com/entertainment/nation/best-horror-movie-villains-scariest-monsters

1. Leatherface from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974)

2. Margaret White . . . a.k.a. Carrie’s mom . . . from “Carrie” (1976)

3. The Thing from “The Thing” (1982)

4. Pazuzu from “The Exorcist” (1973) That’s the demon that possesses Linda Blair.

5. The Alien from “Alien” (1979)