Schuring Critical of Centralized Tax Collection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 20, 2017) – State Rep Kirk Schuring is also concerned about how Governor Kasich’s budget would centralize the collection of the municipal income taxes on businesses, taking the responsibility away from the cities. He says the state would handle the collection and charge a 1-percent administrative fee, costing Canton about $500,000 a year.

Schuring says because the state would collect the money and then disperse it at a later date, cities would also lose out on interest revenue they would have otherwise earned during the time it takes for the tax collection to reach them.

Schuring says he has invited Canton Auditor Kim Perez to speak in the House against the issue.

Canton City Council also passed a resolution last week against the centralized tax collection.

Schuring says when the state did municipal tax reform in 2014, legislators made it a point not to include centralized collection then and in the future.